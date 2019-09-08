Share:

Lahore - Former caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari and caretaker law minister Zia H Rizvi called on PA Speaker Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday. They enquired after former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. GM Sikander and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present. They pray for early recovery of the ex-PM and pay tribute, saying: ”Decisions of entry of religion in passport and bringing bodies of overseas Pakistanis free of charges are on his credit.”

Parvez thanked them for the compliments and good wishes.