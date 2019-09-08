Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has notified the Provincial Commission for HIV/AIDS Control, Treatment and Protection with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by Health Department, Sindh Government, the commission will consist of a governing body as well as working body with respectable representatives of the society as the members. Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Dr. Bashir Arain, Shabbir Shah, Gul Muneer Shah and Hussain Bux Memon will be the members of the governing body.

Dr. Rafiq Khanani, Dr. Shobha, Dr. Naseem Salahuddin, Dr. Fatima Mir, Advocate Asif Soomro, Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah, Mrs. Rubab, Muhammad Raza, Bindia Rana have been notified as the members of working body.