LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has stressed the need of making collective efforts for overcoming dengue, saying it was a social issue. Addressing a seminar on Dengue at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Saturday, he said that precautionary measures could save people from dengue and as such there was need of massive awareness campaign. Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Medial Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, Dr Sadia Rana and experts delivered lectures on precautions, symptoms and treatment of dengue. Prof Alfareed Zafar said that separate wards would be established for treatment of dengue patients. He said that the patients would be provided best treatment facilities free of cost.