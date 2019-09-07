Share:

LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello doesn’t use social media to ‘’protect her energy’’. The ‘Never Be The Same’ hitmaker has revealed she stays off social media apps, only letting her mother screenshot and send the positive ones to her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show, she said: ‘’I want it to be things I can relate to, things from the heart. I do it to protect my energy ... I can’t do that if I care about what people think. I can’t do that if I’m trying to please.’’ Camila had previously confessed to fans that she doesn’t use social media ‘’that much’’ because it’s ‘’not good’’ for her. She said: ‘’Really wanted to send love to everyone on here - I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it. But I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. “I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving.”