Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral ties.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior Chinese officials called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to details, the PM welcomed Chinese delegation led by its foreign minister and deliberated on strengthening the relationship between both the countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.