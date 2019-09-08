Share:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi along with his delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior Chinese officials were among the Wang Yi’s delegation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed matter related to overall situation of the country and bilateral relations between both the countries.

Earlier on August 13, China had again expressed concerned over the current situation in Occupied Kashmir and escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

The concern was expressed by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing.

Wang Yi had said the current situation in Kashmir has escalated tension between India and Pakistan and China opposes any unilateral action that complicate the situation.

He said New Delhi’s move to end the constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir will change the status quo of the disputed area and will result in a tense situation in the region.

Wang Yi hoped that India and Pakistan would resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and jointly safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.