LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him one-year performance report on the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department. Usman appreciated Raja and his team. The Punjab Assembly in its first year made a record legislation, he said and added that Punjab Assembly had approved 19 bills of important nature and approximately 32 important bills were in the phase of completion.

“The PTI will continue adopting measures for public welfare,” the CM said, adding that launching of a website was a good omen. He said that there was “One Man Show” in the past and decisions were taken without any consultation whereas we are running the province as a team.” Raja Basharat said the provincial government under Buzdar has been solving public problem.

Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that 100 per cent literacy rate in Punjab was the government’s goal, which would be achieved at any cost.

Law minister presents performance report to CM

In his message on International Literacy Day, the CM said education gives awareness to human beings. Maximum funds had been allocated to the education sector for securing the future of the new generation and an effective strategy had been adopted in this regard, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had started implementation of new education policy “New Deal 2018-23”, under which national language Urdu will be the medium of education up to primary level.

He said under “Insaf Afternoon School” project, 20,000 dropout children were being imparted education

He said same facilities would be made available for the children of backward areas which were available in good government schools.