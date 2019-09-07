Share:

LAHORE-Comedy King and living-legend of Pakistan’s theatre industry, Amanullah Khan has been admitted to Doctor’s Hospital after suffering a major cardiac arrest on Saturday, his family confirmed.

A few weeks ago the comedian was admitted at Surgimed Hospital due to chest injection.

Many celebrities also extended prayers for early recovery of the comedian.

Amanullah Khan is a Pakistani television standup comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan.

He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.

He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazaaq Raat.

Some fellow comedians have reportedly said Amanullah is our teacher, and we learn comedy from him and from his comedy shows. He has a great sense of humor.

His comedy acts are based on regular habits and daily lives of common people. Another famous Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui also reportedly showed a lot of respect for his work.

Amanullah Khan is also known to occasionally deliver unplanned impromptu dialogue.

He has also toured India and many famous Indian comedians including Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar regard him as their teacher and inspiration. Amanullah Khan is also known as “The King of Comedy” in Pakistan.