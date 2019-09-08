Share:

MULTAN - Two conjoined new-born girls were separated after a successful surgery at the Nishtar Hospital. According to the hospital sources, wife of Manzar Abbas, a resident of Kabirwala, gave birth to twin daughters who were conjoined. After three hours of birth, the doctors conducted an operation and separated babies who were conjoined near intestine. The parents and doctors expressed pleasure over the successful operation. The girls were shifted to Neo-natal ward.