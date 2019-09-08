Share:

Lahore - A court extended until September 21 the pre-arrest interim bail of PML-N leader Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar in a police assault case.

On August 21, Safdar, who is the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, had reached the court to attend his wife’s court hearing. Meanwhile, he had allegedly clashed with the policemen deployed there. He allegedly tried to hit a cop with a stick that was intercepted by another policeman.

The case had been registered against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law and 15 others for assaulting policemen deployed in the accountability court of Lahore where the hearing of a case against Maryam Nawaz was going on.

The PML-N leaders including Captain (r) Safdar and Jahanzeb Awan are accused of being offensive with the constables.

After judge’s repatriation, Sana’s remand extended

A narcotics court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N Punjab President and former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah until September 14 in a heroin smuggling case.

As judge Masood Arshad who would conduct the proceedings of the case was repatriated by the federal government to the Lahore High Court, no proceedings of the case could be held except the extension of the judicial remand of the PML-N leader.

The court extended his judicial remand and directed the Anti-Narcotics Force officials to produce him again on September 14 on expiry of the remand term.

Likewise, no further orders were made on the ANF’s application it filed seeking the court orders to freeze the assets of Rana Sanaullah and his family members.

On August 28, the judge had excused to hear the case of the PML-N leader as he was informed during the proceding that he had been repatriated to the LHC.

The ANF had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle. It had submitted challan (charge sheet) against the PML-N leader in the case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car. Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page charge-sheet.

Judge Masood Arshad was appointed as the special judge for control of narcotic substances (CNS) and had been hearing the narcotic case against Sanaullah.

After a notification dated August 26 issued by the law ministry, a notice was sent by the LHC registrar to judge Masood Arshad, As per the notice, “the honourable chief justice has been pleased to repatriate you and direct you to report to this court forthwith for further orders”.