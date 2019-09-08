Share:

LAHORE - Three people were reported to have been killed in a gas cylinder blast on Saturday. The incident took place in Iqbal Town where, according to police an oxygen cylinder exploded, causing explosion of gas cylinders in the kitchen.

The blast also inflicted damage on nearby houses. The victims have been identified as 63-year-old Arif Siddiqui, 40-year-old Kanwal, and 19-year-old Abu Bakar.

Rescue teams, the Bomb Disposal Squad, police and other security agencies rushed to the site.

Talking to the media, SSP Operations Ismael Kharak said as per initial investigation, various cylinder components were found from the blast site.

He said a detailed report of the cylinder blast would be issued after thorough investigation. The SSP said that soon after the incident, the police and Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot. He said rescue operation would be completed soon as some victims were still trapped under the debris.

Following the blast, reps of government non-government organisations issued condolences messages. Departments concerned were directed to provide all-out supports to the victims of the blast.