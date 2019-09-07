Share:

Rawalpindi-A brawl occurred between a doctor and the attendants of a patient in Emergency Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Saturday midnight which sparked a massive protest by other doctors and paramedics hampering medical facilities and causing troubles for patients, sources informed.

The doctors and paramedics observed a complete strike whereas police were also called in to arrest the attendants of the patient, they said. However, police declared the incident as non cognisable offence and solved the matter through dialogues between two parties, sources said.

According to sources, an old man suffering with urology problem was brought in Emergency Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital by his family near 1am from Talagang and the attendants requested a doctor to examine him. An exchange of harsh words occurred when a man standing in ward asked the doctor to examine the patient.

On this, the doctor turned violent and tore the Emergency Ticket of the patient and slapped an attendant on face.

A group of youngsters standing nearby started recording video of the fight between doctor and family which infuriated the other doctors who tried to snatch the mobiles from the boys, sources said. Police was called whereas the victim family took the patient and blocked Murree Road by laying him in the middle of road. A heavy contingent of police led by ASP Waris Khan Circle Amna Baig and SHO PS Waris Khan Muhammad Khan also reached the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

The police made the parties solve the dispute through dialogue, sources said. The doctors later on announced strike in emergency department, they said.

In morning, VC Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar and MS BBH Dr Raffique visited ED and met with doctors. The both high ups assured the doctors of justice and asked them to end strike, sources said.

Benazir Bhutto Hospital MS Dr Raffique, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the matter was resolved through dialogue.

Meanwhile, 20 more dengue suspected patients were brought to BBH from various parts of city bringing the tally to 111 patients, said an official.

Of 111, 58 patients are dengue positive whereas 36 have been declared negative; he said adding that the results of 18 patients are being awaited by the doctors. He said 86 patients were brought to BBH from Rawalpindi while 24 from Islamabad. A patient was also brought from Chakwal.

He said all the dengue patients are positive and doctors are trying to save their lives.

On the other hand, Secretary Health Punjab Momin Agha paid a visit to Allied Hospital and reviewed the arrangements being made the administrations to treat the dengue patients.