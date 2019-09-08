Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - In another major development in the former accountability court (AC) judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday cleared the names of Nasir Janjua, Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf, who had been sent on a five-day physical remand for questioning.

In an investigation report, the FIA has revealed that no evidence was found against the three suspects and the court could order their release if it wanted to.

Earlier, Civil Judge Shaista Kundi had directed the FIA to complete the investigation within the remand period.

On September 2, the FIA had arrested Nasir Janjua, Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf from the Cyber Crime Court following the dismissal of their pre-arrest bail.

Meanwhile, Judge Shaista Khan Kundi has refused to listen to the video scandal case, citing personal reasons. Commenting on the release of the accused in judge video leak case, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that it was another proof that Nawaz Sharif was innocent and must be released immediately.

Acquittals prove Nawaz innocent, says Marriyum

In a statement on Saturday, Marriyum said the decision had once again exposed lies, forgery and political victimisation of Imran Khan and had proved that PM Khan abused power to use FIA for his vengeful political victimisation.

“The decision stamped the truth that another one of your cruel conspiracies fell flat on its face. The day isn’t far when your lies and forged cases against Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq and others will face the same fate of biting the dust. Your blatant lies will soon be defaced,” she said.

The former information minister warned Imran Khan not to try his hand at more ‘false and fictitious’ cases because he would not be able to hide behind such jiggery-pokery anymore.

She said the incompetence, inability, mindless vengeance and blatant lies of PM Khan had been laid bare by the verdict.