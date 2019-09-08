Share:

KARACHI - At least four people were electrocuted when a flag prepared for a Muharram procession touched the overhead power lines in the Bhittaiabad area on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Jauhar when a flag was being prepared for a 7th Muharram procession. The flag accidentally touched power lines, resulting in electrocution of four men.

The victims were initially shifted to a nearby private hospital and later their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for completion of medico-legal formalities. The identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately.

A spokesperson for K-Electric, the sole power distributor in the city, expressed sorrow over the incident. Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also rushed to the scene after the incident and expressed his sorrow over the electrocution during a religious procession.