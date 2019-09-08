Share:

ISLAMABAD - India is once again attempting to prepare grounds for a false-flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control on August 21 as terrorists.

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian army and media have been projecting two Pakistanis — who had inadvertently crossed the LoC on August 21 — as terrorists, which is yet another attempt on part of India to fabricate facts and preparing ground for a false-flag operation.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Saturday said that two local farmers of Azad Kashmir Muhammad Nazeem, 21, son of Arif Hussain, and Khalil Ahmed, 30, son of Abdul Aziz, on August 21 had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting. It said that on August 27, the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact. The Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities were taking place and they shall get back on that account. Later, on September 2, Indian media twisted the facts and declared both the innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation, according to the ISPR.

It further said that during weekly hotline contact on September 3, Indian authorities were once again informed regarding false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts. “It was assured by Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities,” the statement said.

In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident, a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian army during a presser on 4th September portraying the individuals as terrorists.

“The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give confessional statement under duress of Indian army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi,” the ISPR said. It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along the LoC and not Rawalpindi. “The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies,” the statement concluded.

MARTYRS ARE OUR PRIDE: COAS

Agencies add: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Saturday that martyrs were the pride of Pakistan and looking after their families was responsibility of the armed forces and the nation.

In a message posted on Twitter a day after Pakistan observed Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said the COAS had thanked the nation for reaching out to families of martyrs.

“COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. ‘Martyrs are our pride and their families our responsibility’, COAS,” DG ISPR tweeted.

The ISPR director-general also thanked the electronic media for unprecedented coverage of Defence and Martyrs Day, and the special programmes put up by them.

“Thanks to media for unprecedented coverage of Defence & Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media,” tweeted the DG ISPR.