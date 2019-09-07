Share:

CHENGDU- The 7th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo opened Thursday in Mianyang City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The four-day event attracted 687 high-tech companies worldwide including Microsoft and Panasonic, which will exhibit more than 10,000 cutting-edge products in fields including electronic information, equipment manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Austria, the country named as the guest of honor, organized over 10 high-tech Austrian companies, including B&R Industrial Automation, to attend the expo.

“Hopefully, this will be a starting point for extensive commercial cooperation for the benefit of both sides,” said Andreas Reichhardt, minister for transport, innovation and technology of Austria, in a congratulatory letter read at the opening ceremony.