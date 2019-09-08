Share:

(GAZA): -- Israeli army artillery shelled Rafah town in southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, causing no injuries, Palestinian security sources said.

After fired an explosive device by a drone, Israeli army shelled a military lookout post of Islamic Hamas movement’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades in east of the town, said security officials, adding that the post was destroyed and no injuries.

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adarei said the shelling targeted a Palestinian cell which fired a small drone into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, and threw explosive device over Israeli army forces, and then returned to the Gaza Strip. Adarei said “there were no casualties among the troops, with a minor damage to a military vehicle.”

The Israeli army has announced many times the downing of a drone infiltrated from the Gaza Strip, the last was in July.

The al-Qassam Brigades has announced that it manufactured dozens of reconnaissance drones dubbed “Ababeel 1” that are able to attack Israel during Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2014.

The group said that it manufactures three kinds of Ababeel 1 drones for reconnaissance, attacking-throwing and attacking-suicide missions respectively.