LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has come down hard on the government for what he called rulers fails to deliver. Addressing a condolence reference for JI Punjab chapter Emir and former MPA Dr Waseem Akhtar at al-Hamra on Saturday, he said the government rhetoric that it would fight for Kashmir till last breath had become a joke because it so far did nothing to help the besieged people of the held region. Punjab Governor Ch Muhmmad Sarwar, Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheeed and JI leaders addressed the event which was attended by people from all walks of life. Siraj said curfew entered 34th day in Occupied Kashmir, creating severe shortage of food and medicines and posing threats to the lives of millions of people. The Kashmiri masses, he said, was looking towards Pakistan for help but the government had not taken a single step for their help so far. He warned that people of Pakistan were forced to march towards LoC if the Kashmiris were not provided immediate relief in terms of goods and basic needs of life.