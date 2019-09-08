Share:

HAFIZABAD - A rally was taken out in the city to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims and pay tribute to the martyrs to commemorate the Defence of Pakistan Day here. The rally, which was taken out from District Complex, was led by Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiayani, ADC (R) Adnan Arshad Cheema and ADC (G) Naeemullah Bhatti and participated by a large number of officers along with members of peace committee, students and large number of citizens, wearing black armbands and holding placards and banners expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims and paying glowing tributes to the martyrs.

They raised slogans against “Indian PM Modi,” “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan” and Pak Army Zindabad.” The participants maintained one minute silence to pay homage to the martyrs. The participants addressed the gathering and pledged to remain behind the armed forces to liberate Muslims from the shackles of Indian imperialists.

They also said that time has come when the Kashmiris would get their rights of self determination according to the aged-old UN resolutions.

The DC along with DPO and other officers also visited the graves of martyrs of civil and army and laid floral wreaths. They also visited the residences of Shaheed L/Naik Muhammad Usman and Shaheed constable Asadullah Niazi and assured their dependants that the administration would not forget the supreme sacrifices of the Shaheeds.

Rescue-1122 personnel led by District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah also laid floral wreath on the grave of Shaheed Nauman Abbas and presented Guard of Honour.

The District Emergency Officer sympathised with the father of the Shaheed and said that his supreme sacrifice would not be forgotten and appreciated the meritorious services of the Shaheed.

Meanwhile, the teaching staff and the students of Government Post Graduate College for Boys also observed Defence of Pakistan Day in the college where Principal Muhammad Younis Janjua paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1965 War against India while giving befitting reply to the enemy.

He said that whole nation was behind the Kashmiri Muslims and armed forces to liberate Kashmir, which is jugular vein of Pakistan. He also expressed his concern over the criminal silence of the world powers for their failure to take notice of violation of UN Resolutions and Human Rights in Kashmir.