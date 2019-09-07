Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Model Customs Collectorate of Islamabad has recovered miscellaneous goods worth millions of rupees from a passenger bus during a raid in federal capital, sources informed here on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused held by the customs from crime scene while further investigation was on, they said.

According to sources, MCCI officials received a tip off that a huge quantity of smuggled items will be transported through a passenger bus. On the directives of Director MCCI, a special team was formed which enhanced the monitoring on the roads to thwart any smuggling attempt. The special team started random inspection and intercepted a passenger bus loaded with miscellaneous articles. The inspection resulted in the recovery of large quantity of foreign origin goods. The recovered items include cosmetics, cigarettes and photo sensitised aluminium sheets, sources said. The smugglings goods were taken into possession by the MCCI special team while a case has been registered against the smuggler, they said. Further investigation was on, they said.