MIRPUR -Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter organised a massive public rally to express solidarity with the besieged people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

They renewed the pledge to stand by the brethren of Held Valley who are under curfew and information blockade imposed by India after stripping the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 and 35 A on August 5.

Thousands of citizens gathered at Quaid-e-Azam Mirpur Cricket Stadium and marched in a big procession towards Poona-Samhani, a small town near Line of Control (LoC), under the leadership of PTI President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

According our AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao, a large number of PTI activists from Mirpur, Bhimber, Kotli, Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the protest rally to expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, braving worst-ever brutalities at the hand of occupying forces.

Holding big banners, placards and flags of Azad Kashmir in their hands, the highly charged protesters shouted slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The rally was also attended by the party’s key leaders including Vice President Ch Azhar Sadiq, Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy General Secretary Qazi Israel, Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Sikandar Baig, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi, Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud, Ex-Info Secretary Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Dr Ansar, Chaudhry M. Razaq and several others.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that PTI would not leave Kashmiris alone in this hour of turmoil.

He said that PTI would make every effort at regional as well as international level to raise the voice of Kashmiris who, he said, have been suffering terribly due to month-long lockdown by Indian occupying forces.

Referring to-Narendra Modi’s dreadful and devastating policies, Barrister Ch said that Modi would prove to be India’s Mikhail Gorbachev and the day is not far when he will himself sink the ship of Indian economy.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that during Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s speech at the UN General Assembly, the PTI would organise a big protest rally in New York to expose Indian atrocities in IoK. He said that next Friday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir once again.

Speaking on the occasion, Union General Secretary Raja Musadak Khan said that the PTI would continue its struggle on all fronts. He expressed his deep concern over the situation in Kashmir and assured the Kashmiri brothers that the PTI would fight alongside them in their struggle against Indian occupation. He also stated that a round of similar Kashmir Solidarity March will be held in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad respectively in the next few weeks.

Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar said that Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle has entered the final phase and will soon succeed in achieving the cherished goal of freedom under the leadership of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Abdul Razaq said that resolute Kashmiris living on the Line of Control, along with brave Pakistan army were ready to defend the territorial integrity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir at any cost.

The participants shook hands and expressed solidarity with Pakistani soldiers aboard a military truck that passed by when the rally was on its way to Samhani.