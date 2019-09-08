Share:

India, which has deprived the occupied Kashmir of all its basic rights and freedom, has also banned the Kashmiris to perform their religious obligations to observe Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian government have now announced that no Muharram procession will be allowed in the occupied territory, fearing that these gatherings could turn into anti-India demonstrations.

In occupied Kashmir, a Muharram procession at Hassnabad in Srinagar was subjected to brute force by Indian troops, today.

The troops used pellets, canes and teargas shells. Several mourners were injured. A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were injured. The camera of a journalist was broken by Police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession. The three journalists who were beaten up were Shahid Khan, Mubashir Dar and Bilal Bhat.