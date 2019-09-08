Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of the Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal and other accused in an illegal land allotment reference appeared before an accountability court on Saturday.

The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court that all accused in the case have been sent notices at their addresses.

The counsels of accused pleaded the court for permission of arguments over the maintainability of the reference. The court granted time to defence counsels and adjourned the hearing till October 5.

According to NAB, Mustafa Kamal and others have been accused of illegally allotting 5,500 square yards land near the coast. Former Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazlur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari and others are among the co-accused.

Talking to the media outside the court, former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal rejected allegations against him, adding, “Those doing good with the country always face bad consequences.”

He called his tenure as mayor of Karachi the best and added that he was given the award of ‘Best Mayor’ during his term and now international news journals are declaring Karachi the dirtiest city in the world.

“Pakistan has to show its muscle for liberation of Kashmir,” PSP leader said. “The world does not want to help us; it only backs us for its own interests,” Kamal said in response to a question.