Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the Bureau was committed to rooting out corruption by using all its resources with iron hands.

He said that NAB’s effective national anti-corruption strategy aimed at logical conclusion of corruption cases by adopting ‘Accountability for all’ policy as per law.

The Chairman NAB said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to figures of the same period of 2018 to 2019. The comparative figures for the last 22 months are also indicative of NAB’s excellent performance.

He said that NAB had filed 600 corruption references in accountability courts and recovered directly and indirectly Rs71 billion during the tenure of present leadership of NAB which is a record performance.

Besides, 1210 corruption references are under trial in accountability courts and their worth is approximately Rs900 billion.

He said that NAB had established state-of-the-art forensic science lab in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which had facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which is being utilised for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect.

He said that NAB had introduced a new concept of combine investigation team in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

A system of CIT comprising of director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place, he said.

This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB, he said. He said that NAB had signed MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan.

He said that youth is our future; the NAB has signed MoU with Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about ill effects of corruption at an early age. More than 50 thousands character-building societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country.

He said that Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum had appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption.

Chairman NAB said that NAB had devised a comprehensive quantified grading system in order to further improve the performance of NAB headquarter and all regional bureaus.

Under quantified grading system, NAB headquarters and regional bureau’s are being evaluated on annual and midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s regional bureaus is being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

The Chairman NAB directed all DGs to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per law within prescribed time frame so that all mega corruption cases should be brought to their logical conclusion.