Naval Day is being observed on Sunday by Pakistan Navy to honour the heroes of 1965 War.

In this regard, Pakistan Navy has released promo of its documentary.

According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, documentary titled Zarb-e-Aab, will be released today.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his message on the occasion, said Maritime arena today is facing numerous challenges including; piracy, illegal trafficking of arms and drugs, human smuggling and the menace of maritime terrorism.

Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy has been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters either in collaboration with other Navies or through independent initiatives.

He said development of Gwadar Port and realisation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will enable us to exploit the untapped Blue Economy with huge economic dividends.

Turning towards Kashmir, he said Indian attempt to annex Jammu and Kashmir and enforce fascist control over Indian Occupied Kashmir has serious implications on the security of the entire region and the world at large.