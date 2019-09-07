Share:

ATTOCK -Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said if anyone was found guilty of substandard construction work of Pir Mehr Ali Shah University Attock Campus, he will be penalised and no lenient view will be taken. The concerned authorities would also be questioned for the delay in construction work. He said this during his visit to the aforementioned campus. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qamar uz Zaman, Director Planning and Development Rana Shahid Ali, Director Prof Zohair Hussnain and PRO Musa Kaleem. Aslam said that efforts would be made to complete the construction work of the campus and bottle necks would be removed so that students could be benefitted. He said that he will get a detailed briefing in Islamabad in this context to know the actual situation which caused delay. He said whole the project was a disaster, poorly planned, highly questionable especially land acquisition, inordinate delays and very poor construction are just a few of the glaring faults. We will get this properly investigated and bring the culprits to light and then deliver a proper educational facility for the students of Attock. Amin Aslam said that the government was committed to eradicate corruption at every level and no lenient view was being taken. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the work on war footings ensuring quality and transparency.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman in his briefing said that construction of this campus was started in 2016 for which initially Rs889 million were allocated but because of delay the cost has been revised and Rs200 mill have been allocated again in addition to the approved cost.

He said the campus will have an academic block, library and other relevant facilities and a hostel with a capacity for 300 students. Director Planning and Development Rana Shahid Ali apprised the advisor that seven contractors were working on this project and all construction was being done as per the specifications.

Later, Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam visited the graves of Capt Asfandyar Shaheed and Naib Subedar Ahmad Khan Shaheed and paid rich tributes to the martyrs and laid floral wreaths on their graves.