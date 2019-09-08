Share:

ISLAMABAD - Out of total six arrested members of the National Assembly (MNAs), the production orders of four might not be issued for participation in the joint sitting of parliament, scheduled to be held on September 12 (Thursday).

Two major opposition parties in the parliament (PML-N and PPP) will submit fresh applications in the National Assembly secretariat for the issuance of production orders of arrested MNAs. President Arif Alvi will address the joint session of parliament to formally mark the beginning of the second parliamentary year of PTI government.

The opposition parties, in their applications, will request the National Assembly (NA) speaker to allow PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in connection with different cases, to participate in the joint sitting of parliament on 12th.

The production orders of only two lawmakers Asif Ali Zardari and Khawaja Saad Rafique have been issued so far, despite repeated requests from the opposition parties, while four members have not attended a single session of the National Assembly after their arrests.

Sources, however, say that the production orders of four MNAs, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar might not be issued for the upcoming joint session of parliament.

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had told members of his party not to request the speaker for the issuance of his production orders for any NA session, NA standing committee meeting or joint sitting of parliament.

The two members Asif Ali Zardari and Khawaja Saad Rafique, sources said, might get the permission to attend the joint session.

The opposition parties have, in the recent past, lodged strong protest with the speaker over the non-issuance of production orders of their party colleagues.

Members of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the speaker have time and again made it clear to the opposition that the prime minister was not pressurizing for the non-issuance of the production orders of any opposition member, but that rules and regulations would be followed.

Political pundits predict protest by the opposition on the floor of House during the speech of President Arif Alvi, if the production orders of arrested members were not issued.