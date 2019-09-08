Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Variety Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has approved 7 new rice verities for commercial cultivation across the crop sowing areas of the country.

The Committee which met with PARC Chairman in the Chair discussed the characteristics of different varieties of rice seeds for commercial cultivation and their impact on per-acre yield.

The National Coordinator on Rice of PARC presented working paper for all thirty three proposals of rice hybrids varieties for recommendation to the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department.

The Committee recommended 7 rice hybrid varieties for commercial cultivation in the country.

Representatives of seed companies appreciated the role of PARC for setting the new bench marks for testing of rice hybrids varieties in Pakistan for the benefits of farmers as well as rice sector in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, PARC Chairman Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry appreciated the role of private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country.

He briefed about upcoming projects on rice under Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Program and said that he was happy to see foreigners participating in the Committee’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Member Plant Sciences Division PARC Dr Abdul Ghafoor, emphasised the role of quality seed for the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of seed companies and public sector institutes for making efforts to improve the potential of rice hybrids/varieties in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by technical members from National Agriculture Research System including the Director General, Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Commissioner Food Security from Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The representatives of seed companies including Chairman Seed Association of Pakistan also attended the meeting.