HAFIZABAD - As many as 20 power pilferers seriously tortured a Gepco SDO and Line Superintendent as well as snatching rifles from the policemen when they raided a Dera Chadhran, Jourianwala village here the other day.

The attackers were pilfering electricity for running their tube wells after getting direct connection from the overhead cables and transformers. According to police source, on getting secret information, Gepco SDO Mian Mazhar Iqbal, Line Superintendent Muhammad Haroon along with a police team raided Dera Chadhran (Jourianwala) village. The officials caught Allah Ditta Chadhar and others were energising their tube wells after getting direct connections from the overhead cables as well as transformers.

When the raiding team attempted to lift the cable etc., Allah Ditta Chadhar, Amjad Farooq, Nadeem Farooq, Usama, Zohaib, Umair, Naveedul Hassan and 15 others started brick-batting on them and also thrashed them with clubs.

They also damaged the official vehicle and even snatched rifles from the policemen who remained silent spectators. The police have registered a case against Allah Ditta Chadhar and 19 others and claimed to have arrested six of them. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Gepco Hassan Raza Khan has strongly condemned the hooliganism of the pilferers and warned stern action against the pilferers whosoever they influential would be. He visited the Trauma Centre to enquire after the health of SDO Mian Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Haroon and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The Hydro Electric Power Labour Union President and General Secretary Malik Shafqat Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq Mughal also strongly condemned the negligence of the police and goonda girdi of the pilferers and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Rally marks Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Day

SARGODHA - Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat organised a rally to observe Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Day and commemorate 7th September 1974, when qadianis were declared as minority. Hundreds of people, riding motorcycles and cars, participated in the rally started from Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Academy and ended at Shaheen Chowk. Khatm-e-Nubuwwat movement leaders including Maulana M Akram Tufani, Maulana Noor M Hazarvi, Qari Abdul Waheed, Mufti Shahid Masood and others addressed the rally participants. They said that no conspiracy would be tolerated against Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Act. They also paid tribute to Pak Army and expressed solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir. Likewise Khatme Nubuwwat lawyers’ forum also arranged a ceremony to observe Khatme Nubowwat Day.