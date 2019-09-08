Share:

On September 3, a young man identified as Amir Masih was killed. Masih’s family had alleged that he was killed in police custody and demanded authorities to open an investigation into the case.

An investigation was opened, and a post-mortem today concluded that Masih, arrested in Lahore for charges of petty crimes, was tortured to death. Various torture marks were observed on his body, including his hands, feet, and back. His ribs were also broken in police custody.

In footage obtained by media outlets, two policemen are seen dragging Masih into a hospital. Later, the policemen are seen bringing Masih out of the hospital in a wheelchair and putting him in a cab.

Punjab Inspector-General Arif Nawaz Khan removed the investigation officer Zeeshan and arrested five other officers.

In response to the incident, the Punjab Government Spokesman Shahbaz Gul has said a draft bill relating to police reforms is almost complete and a decision on the bill is to be taken in the next two to three weeks. These reforms, Gul says, seek to end police violence in custody and hope to create a watchdog authority that ensures the documentation and prosecution of such incidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar has ordered the DPO to be removed from his post and made a judicial commission to further investigate the case.

This episode happens less than a week after the death of Salahuddin Ayubbi, a mentally-ill man who was tortured to death by policemen for stealing from an ATM.