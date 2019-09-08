Share:

Here on Sunday in Vehari, a woman has been beaten by the police.

Media reports are saying that the Vehari police allegedly tortured a woman in a private "torture cell". The Vehari SP investigated the incident, resulting in the registration of a case according to acts 354, 342, 337 against the involved police personnel.

RPO Wasim Ahmad has since arrested 8 police personnel including the clerk, SHO, in-charge CIA and DSP.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the other accused and police personnel.