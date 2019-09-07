Share:

Foolproof security measures for 9 Muharram procession in capital

ISLAMABAD (Online): Foolproof measures have been taken to secure the main Muharram 9 procession in the federal capital.

Around 3,000 policemen, Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel will secure Islamabad’s sector G-6 on this account. Cellular services will remain suspended across sectors G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, F-7, F-11, and I-10. Cellular services will be partially suspended due to security reasons while helicopter will be moving for aerial overview of the city. All routes will be cleared through modern technology.

Road rehabilitation work underway at D-12

ISLAMABAD (Our Staff Reporter): Road Rehabilitation work in sector D-12 is in full swing and carpeting of major roads of the sector is being carried out at fast pace. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is carrying out rehabilitation work from its own resources through Machinery Pool Organisation Directorate.

The expected saving is 37 per cent from the cost which would have been incurred if the carpeting had been done by the contractor. Funds saved from the project would be utilised for other allied works in the sector.

Under this project repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads , markaz, Class-III markets and roads within the sector would be carried out while residual development work in the sector will be also completed as massive construction activities in the sector D-12 has affected the roads due to which residents have to face difficulties.

Engineering Wing of the authority has been directed to complete rehabilitation work on all major roads, markaz and class –III markets as well as leftover development work in sector D-12 at earliest.

Chohan pays tribute to PAF martyrs

RAWALPINDI (APP): Minister for Colonies Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that September 7 held special significance in our history and the whole nation saluted shaheens of the Air Force.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Chohan said this day reminded us of the bravery and courage of Shaheens of Air Force who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away. The minister said the whole world had seen Pakistan’s befitting response over Indian fighter jets intrusion into Pakistan’s airspace on Feb 27. Chohan informed that in view of India’s continuing oppression of the people in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan had refused a request of India to allow its president to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland.

He said this decision was taken in view of India’s behavior for imposing crippling curfew in occupied Kashmir from the last 34 days, adding Pakistan had already suspended its trade relations with India.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, he said Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir had endangered the peace of the whole region.

Chohan said the government had mobilised all resources to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Punjab police were put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram processions and Majalis using all available resources, including latest technology, he added,

He also urged the scholars to forge unity among their ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.