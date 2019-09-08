Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government had decided to take back the increase in the gas rates for tandoors in the interest of the people. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan beats with the hearts of the people.

It was objective and priority of the Prime Minister to give relief to the people of Pakistan, the special assistant added.

In another tweet, the Special Assistant said her talk to media was taken out of context and she meant to say that the Prime Minister believed in principle and merit. So those who will not perform will go home whether they are ministers or officers, Firdous added.