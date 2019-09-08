Share:

CPEC Parliamentary Committee Chairman Sher Ali Arbab has upheld the decision of formation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, saying there is complete unanimity among the respective lawmakers that CPEC authority is to be established.

Rejecting reports of CPEC Authority of being opposed, Arbab said the committee took stock of various feasibilities and options to keep the authority autonomous as parliamentarians believed CPEC Authority should have autonomous status to run its affairs without getting embroiled into any bureaucratic glitches.

Speaking to a private Tv channel Arbab said, “CPEC authority was not rejected. A couple of members had reservations on how it will function as an autonomous body.”

He added, nobody rejected the notion and that it was an in-camera parliamentary committee meeting in which people had different views which were encouraged.

The sixth meeting of the CPEC parliamentary committee which was held at the Parliament House on September 5, discussed to evaluate the feasibility of different proposals and projects connected to CPEC being a well-thought scheme to take the country out of a crisis by developing SEZs to work as engine 0f economic growth.

The chairman and members during the meeting raised different questions during the briefing by relevant secretaries and ministries regarding their projects with remarks to complete the required assessments and evaluations keeping in view the available budgetary provisions out of government resources as well as consideration of market forces to make them sustainable.

At the end of the meeting, the chairman indicated that the committee members would have their next meeting in Gwadar to meet the locals and to see the progress in particular which were meant for the natives to improve their lives and job opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Zille Huma, Ghous BuxKhan Mehar, Ahsan Iqbal Ch, Sardar Ayaz Saddiq, Zahid Akram Durrani, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNs, Senators Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, Senator Ahmed Khan and secretaries.