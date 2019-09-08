Share:

LAHORE - Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said the Punjab government will not tolerate custodial killings.

He was talking to reporters along with Mohammad Afzal, the father of Salahuddin, who was killed by police custody.

The minister said: “The victim’s father at his earlier meeting with the chief minister had expressed satisfaction over the government’s actions.

Raja Bashart said the CM has made it clear that those responsible for the Rahim Yar Khan incident would receive a definitive sentence and effective law is being brought in order to stop such sad incidents.

Additional chief secretary has been directed to initiate work on the proposed law instantly.

Raja Basharat said the CM directed IGP to appoint a DIG level officer on the inquiry of the Salahuddin case and ordered to conduct the post mortem of the victim again. The law minister further said that as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concrete reforms would be made to make the police truly a public servant and the police would not be allowed to kill civilians through violence. He said that as soon as the instructions of Governor Punjab were received, any government school or institution would be attributed to the name of late Salahuddin. He said that Mohammed Afzal expressed satisfaction over the government’s request for setting up of a judicial commission and said that he would accept the findings of the commission. He said that if the issue is resolved by the addition of Section 7-ATA to the FIR of Salahud Din, the government would have no objection.