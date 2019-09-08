Share:

Security has been heightened across Pakistan for a peaceful Muharram. Moreover, arrangements across Pakistan have been made in the metropolitan cities in order to avoid any mishap.

The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding, including Karachi, on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

There will be a ban on pillion riding from the night of the 8th of Muharram until Ashura in order to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.

The Sindh government has also requested the ministry to block the mobile phone services along the procession routes on Muharram 9 and 10.

In Karachi, MA Jinnah Road has been sealed with containers and other barriers and would remain unavailable for routine traffic on 9th and 10th Muharram. Roads joining Saddar Regal Chowk, corridor-3 to Saddar Dawa Khana have also been sealed for traffic.

At least 12,000 policemen have been deployed in Peshawar capital under a comprehensive security plan.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) LiaqatAli Malik on Saturday said that foolproof traffic arrangements had been finalised for the main procession route of Muharram 9 and 10.