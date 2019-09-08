Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abassi has said that 8th September, the Navy Day, reminds us of the gallantry of the Men in White whose bold and brave undertakings took the enemy by surprise and shattered his misplaced perception of supremacy.

In his message on Pakistan Navy (PN) Day, the CNS said on this day, the chivalry with which ‘Operation Somnath’ was conducted would continue to be a source of inspiration and pride for us.

It was a pinnacle of valour and initiative, wherein Pakistan Navy ships launched an assault on India’s western shores and destroyed the Indian radar station at Dwarka, he said, and added this handed Pakistan Navy huge psychological advantage right at the onset of war and kept the Indian fleet from venturing into the North Arabian Sea.

Indian Navy (IN) ships dreaded the lonely prowler in the war theater, Pakistan Navy submarine Ghazi, which reigned supreme at sea, CNS recalled.

“Navy Day is commemorated to pay homage to our heroes of 1965 war and to revive the same spirit of fearlessness, sacrifice and selfless devotion,” he said, and added, “8th September will remain a golden chapter in our naval history and continue to inspire our new generation of officers and sailors.”

CNS further said it was a day to carry forward the legacy of self-belief, audacity and unflinching resolve to do the utmost to ensure a brighter tomorrow for future generations.

“Maritime arena today is facing numerous challenges, including piracy, smuggling of arms and drugs, human trafficking and the menace of maritime terrorism,” he said.

Abassi said Pakistan Navy had always been at the forefront when it came to ensuring the safety and security of international waters either in collaboration with other navies or on its own, such as Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

“Development of Gwadar port and completion of the CPEC would enable us to exploit the untapped Blue Economy, having huge economic dividends, not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region. Pakistan Navy is committed to ensuring seaward security of this game changer and to contribute to its successful fruition,” CNS said.

“In the post-Pulwama scenario, Pakistan Navy remains in a high state of readiness. This was vindicated by the detection of latest Indian Navy submarine which was forced to move out of our waters,” Abassi said, and added, “Round the clock patrolling and surveillance by Pakistan Navy units also kept the Indian Navy ships at bay. We owe Almighty Allah who granted us the strength and fortitude to strike fear in the hearts of our enemy.”

“As we commemorate the Navy Day, officers and men of Pakistan Navy express complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at this critical juncture. India’s annexation of Jammu & Kashmir has serious implications for the security of the entire region and the world at large. Pakistan will continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiris till the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. We remain committed and ready to go to any extent for the liberation of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters from the yoke of illegal Indian occupation,” CNS expressed the resolve.

“Today all the officers and CPOs/sailors of Pakistan Navy reiterate their resolve and commitment to relive the spirit of 8th September 1965 and pledge to defend their motherland till the last man and last drop of blood,” Abassi said and prayed to Almighty Allah to be the protector of Pakistani nation.