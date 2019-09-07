Share:

BRAZIL-Seven South American countries have agreed measures to protect the Amazon river basin, amid global concern over massive fires in the world’s largest tropical forest.

Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru and Suriname signed a pact, setting up a disaster response network and satellite monitoring.

At a summit in Colombia, they also agreed to work on reforestation.

More than 80,000 fires have broken out in the Amazon rainforest this year.

Meanwhile, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra said: “Goodwill alone is not enough anymore.”

The seven nations also agreed to put more efforts into education and increase the role of indigenous communities.

The countries were represented in Leticia by presidents, vice-presidents and ministers.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took part by videolink because he was preparing for surgery.

What’s the background to this?

The Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming, and 60% of it is located in Brazil.

The number of fires between January and August 2019 is double that of the same period last year, according to the country’s National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).