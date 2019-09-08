Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of people staged a sit-in against traffic police and administration in Zafarwal over their alleged slackness and negligence to check overloading of vehicles and get shabby roads repaired in Zafarwal.

The protesters including women and children, said that the alleged negligence of traffic police resulted in the death of seven minor students when a gravel-laden dumper truck fell on a motorcycle- rickshaw. Six other students injuring injured in the gruesome accident mainly caused by worst road condition and overloading. The accident occurred at Darman Chowk near Zafarwal on when a gravel-laden dumper truck fell over a rickshaw, carrying schoolchildren.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans against the administration and the traffic police.

They kept the road blocked for all kind of traffic for more than three consecutive hours (from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm) by burning tyres.

Later, local senior police officials negotiated with the protesters and assured them of early stern legal action against all those, who will be found responsible for the Zafarwal tragedy.

Following police officers assurance, the protesters ended their protest and traffic was restored on different inter-city roads.

Meanwhile, Zafarwal Tehsil Bar Association General Secretary Muhammad Shakeel Khan has submitted an application to the Zafarwal Police for the registration of a case of the gruesome accident against the local administration over negligence to repair the roads. The police, however, have not yet registered any case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Religious Affairs and Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan along district administration officials gave cheques of Rs0.5 million each to heirs of all the seven deceased students and the rickshaw driver as financial compensation.

They also gave financial compensation cheques of Rs.0.3 million each to the families of six other injured students.