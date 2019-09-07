Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was shot dead while a student of ninth class committed suicide in the limits of Police Station Jatli here on Saturday. In yet another incident, a student was killed and another got serious injuries after falling from rooftop of a speeding bus near Mandra Toll Plaza. Police are investigating the cases. According to details, Syed Jaffar Zaman lodged a complaint with PS Jatli stating that he along with his nephew Yasir Abbas was discussing some issue near his house when Rizwan Shah arrived there and tried to hear their talks. He said he barred him from doing so and went home. He alleged a gang of seven men including Imran Haider attacked his house in the same night and beat him and other family with clubs. He said an attacker Tanveer Ul Hassan whipped up pistol and opened firing and injured Nayyar Abbas and Imran Haider. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, he told police. The applicant said Nayyar Abbas died of gunshots while he was being shifted to hospital. He requested police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Police registered murder case and begun investigation. SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, when contacted, said the applicant distorted the fact in the FIR. He said Nayyar Abbas was killed in the name of honour as he went to meet a girl during night in her house. “The family of girl opened firing on Nayyar Abbas who was running in the street to avoid being caught them,” he said. Further investigation was on, SP said. A student of ninth class namely Jamshed Akhter committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house located at Kak Village of Jatli.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body of the deceased to hospital. In the second incident, a student namely Aqeel was killed and his fellow Husnain got injured after falling from the rooftop of a speeding bus they were travelling to go their homes after attending school. The deceased and injured were shifted to hospital. Police also confiscated the bus. However, the driver and conductor managed to flee from the scene. A case has been registered against the duo with PS Mandra.