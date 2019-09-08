Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH- Two of the government’s tehsil headquarter hospitals of the district including Gojra and Kamalia have no facility of anaesthetists, causing delay or postponing critical surgeries.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Abbas confirmed that posts of anaesthetists have been lying vacant in Gojra and Kamalia THQ hospital since long. He, however, claimed that in Gojra RHQ Hospital, there are two medical officers who have done diplomas in anaesthesia and they have temporarily been assign to administration of anaesthetic during operation.

He pointed out that in Kamalia THQ Hospital, two days have been fixed for surgeries and a doctor of anaesthesia is being sent from Toba District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to Kamalia on that days.

He also informed that there are four sanctioned posts of anaesthetists at DHQ Hospital but two are vacant. He claimed that he has already written to the Punjab Primary Healthcare Department high-ups for appointment of anaesthetists two in Toba DHQ Hospital and one each in Gojra and Kamalia THQ hospitals.