Share:

Drinking pure water is necessary for all of us. And providing pure water to it’s citizens is duty of government. Low quality water helps different diseases increase their market share. These disease make man force sick and unable to work which ultimately impact production cycle.

Recently world bank announces that worsening quality of water slows down the economic growth of a country by one third. Combination of sawage, bacteria, chemicals and plastics suck the Oxygen out of water supplies and make it poisonous. As Pakistan is already in crisis and people have available low quality water so, this is one of the serious issue of concern for Pakistan. Government should do something about this issue to prevail any further crisis and help our people to get out of this problem.

TAUQEER HUSSAIN,

Karachi.