Share:

Recent rains in Karachi has left question mark on the performance of our civic agencies which has evidently failed to cope up with the disaster that resulted in loss of precious lives. Most of deaths reported during rains were due to electrocution because of not taking safety measures while using electrical appliances inside homes in rainy season. Lack of resources, incapability of city government caused water drainage issues also making the power network vulnerable in many areas.

Electrocution of three young boys as seen in the heart breaking video on social media in Defence was the result of energized TV/Internet cables and immense water logging. Taking lesson from the recent rain related incidents, instead of blaming each other, now it’s time to take serious and concrete measures and all concerned authorities should revisit their infrastructure to find out and fixing prevailing flaws. Officials from all concerned authorities must work on war footing basis to develop combined strategy to tackle emergency situations like this.

GULSHAN NAZ,

Karachi.