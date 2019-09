Share:

Unidentified armed men shot dead a woman when she was walking in a park in Lahore on Sunday.

Police said that unknown armed men approached on a rickshaw, sprayed bullets at Hajiran Bibi while she was on a routine morning walk in the Quaid-e-Azam International Park, in the Industrial Area of Lahore.

The woman died at the scene, with the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.