Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday issued notices to five new accused including son of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

The former premier was in attendance in the court when the hearing started. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed judge Azam Khan that supplementary reference had been filed against Ex-PM Abbasi and other accused.

The prosecutor added that they (the accused) could obtain a copy of the reference for their perusal. Judge Azam Khan issued notices to five new accused named in the supplementary reference. They have been asked to appear before court on next date of hearing (December 22).

A total of 10 accused including former prime minister were earlier named in the interim reference, however, the NAB filed a supplementary reference by indicting five new accused for their involvement in the case.

According to the supplementary reference, during the course of further investigations, five more people were found involved in case including the former premier’s elder son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, his business partner Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Managing Director SSGCL Muhammad Amin, Managing Director M/s QED Consultants UK Phillip Nutman and chief executive officer of Maverick Advisory Shana Sadiq.

According to supplementary reference, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi failed to satisfy investigators of the anti-graft body regarding deposits of Rs.1,426m in 2013 and afterwards — a time period of the award of LNG-I terminal.

The reference stated further that out of total Rs.1,426m, Abdullah received Rs.771m from his father, who is an accused in the case that shows his abetment in the case.

It is alleged that Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi also gave Rs.341m to Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam who is a friend and business partner of his father Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.