ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday warned the world against a brewing nuclear conflict on Kashmir, saying that the United Nations must act immediately to stop genocide of Kashmiris and war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) before it’s too late.

Afridi expressed these views while addressing a seminar held to highlight the enforced disappearances and half widows of IIOJK. Kashmiri activist Abdul Hameed Lone moderated the proceedings of the seminar held under aegis of JKDMSI on mass graves and enforced disappearances in IIOJK.

Shehryar Afridi said that India was using backdoor channels to talk to Pakistan but Pakistan would not talk to India unless Kashmir was on the table.

He said Kashmir has become a major issue in the global digital space and Pakistan would not allow India mislead the world on the ongoing genocide in IIOJK.

He said unfortunately, the past regimes did not put the Kashmir as their top priority and that was the reason that despite rendering unmatched sacrifices, Kashmir issue remains unresolved.

He said we are reaching out to all the global platforms to raise Kashmir, adding that Kashmir was his passion and the Kashmir Committee was engaging with 22 global fora to sensitize the world on the issue of Kashmir.

The Kashmir Committee was engaging Parliamentarians and Kashmiri activists with our diaspora to send their message on Kashmir, he added. He said modern tools of art and culture would also be employed to raise global awareness on Kashmir.

“We left cultural front wide open in the past but now we will use culture as our arsenal. Dynamics are changing and now Indians are requesting the UNSC to remove Kashmir from its agenda. It reflects Indians are facing a defeat at the UN and now they want to run away. But we won’t let them run from The UNSC,” he said.

He said Pakistan was also raising concerns with the owners of the social media applications in wake of international media reports on Indian officials misuse of social media to gag voices on Kashmir. He urged youth to play a proactive role in developing global awareness on Kashmir and said that social media tools should be employed to raise Kashmir at global digital space.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan said there were mass graves other than identified 8000 mass graves in IIOJK.

He said extrajudicial killings have become a norm and Indian forces arrest youth and later gun down the youth under arrest in fake police encounters.

He said the world well knows about the Indian atrocities being committed by the occupational forces in the IIOJK but commercial interests were major hurdle in taking action against India.

He said we must proliferate the success achieved at diplomatic fora. He said after the five lakh Kashmiri domiciles issued to Indians, Indian regime was planning to award citizenship rights to 17,00,000 migrant workers.

He said India was planning to repeat Muslim genocide in Kashmir on the pattern of Jammu massacre, adding that India was implementing a vicious plan in Kashmir and it wants to eliminate Kashmir in next two years.

“So technically, Pakistan does not have much time and we have to inform the world community on the Indian vicious plan for Kashmir,” he added.

He said Pakistan had achieved success at many international diplomatic platforms last year and India was defeated which was unprecedented in history. He said there was a need to transform Kashmir into a global civil society movement and youth must lead it.