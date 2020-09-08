Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested four street criminals and motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the sources, the AVLC City / Gulberg Division arrested Ajay s/o Ashok, Zaheem s/o Iqbal, Abdul Qadir alias Soomar s/o Yousuf and Rizwan s/o Shahab. The accused used to sell stolen motorcycles in Hub Chowki (Balochistan) against drugs. They had also been arrested earlier for such crime.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KJM-4680, KFT-4758 and KKH-7452 stolen from the limits of police stations Eidgah, Aram Bagh and Azizabad respectively. Further legal proceedings against the arrested are underway.