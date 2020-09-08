Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Energy on Monday formed a committee to look into the matter of K-Electric for one-window operation in line with the directives of the Supreme Court.

The committee, headed by Additional Secretary Power Waseem Mukhtar, would consist of Additional Secretary Petroleum Division and representatives from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Karachi-Electric, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and Power Division, said a spokesman of the Power Division.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, and attended among others by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Shahzad Qasim, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Faruqi, Secretary Power Omer Rasul, Chairman and members of K-Electric Board, CPPA, NTDC and Power Division officials.

The committee would look into the matters of K-Electric and work under a mechanism of one-window operation to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to the people of Karachi as per directives of the Supreme Court.

Minister of Power Division Omar Ayub directed the K-Electric to arrange pump and other machinery for drainage of water from sub-stations of electricity in Karachi, besides preparing lists of all such stations where rain-water had converged.

According to the spokesman, Sui Southern Gas Company would increase gas supply to power plants operating in Korangi, which would help generate additional 100MW to 150MW power for K-Electric.

The NTDC assured the meeting to expedite work on D-Line of Jamshoro and complete by next year from where 400MW additional electricity would be provided to K-Electric through national grid.

The Chairman NEPRA briefed the meeting about public hearing held in the light of Supreme Court directives and decisions taken to redress the grievances.

The Power Division had initiated coordination with Cabinet and Ministry of Law over appointment of members of NEPRA Appellate

Tribunal and Chairman as per the apex court directives.

The Power Division had already written to the Cabinet Division for appointment of the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal members and chairman. The meeting directed the K-Electric to increase coordination with provincial departments.

Meanwhile a source said that a special KE board meeting held in Karachi on Monday endorsed the decision made in the meeting presided over the federal minister for energy.