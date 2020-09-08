Share:

ATTOCK- A car-lifter yesterday lost his life during a chase by the local police on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Patahrgarh in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Hassanabdal Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq informed the media that on getting information that a vehicle, stolen from Islamabad, was being taken towards Peshawar through the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, the police was put on alert.

The police team spotted the vehicle near Patahrgarh and tried to intercept the car lifter. He, however, lost control over the vehicle due to overspeed and collided with a roadside pillar and died on the spot.

Raja said that the police also recovered a sophisticated weapon and ammunition from the car.

It also recovered another car stolen from Islamabad, however, the car lifter managed to escape leaving the car on the motorway. He said that the deceased car lifter could not be identified so far.

The Hassanadal police have registered two separate cases and started further investigation.