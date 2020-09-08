Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday inaugurated five new Rescue 1122 stations in the provincial metropolis raising their number from 17 to 22.

These rescue stations have been set up in Harbanspura near Ring Road, Shadbagh, the walled city, Maraka and Kot Abdul Malik areas in the city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister announced that scope of Rescue 1122 was being extended to the level of tehsil, while its motorbike service will be extended to the level of district and tehsil as well. He added that rescuers from Balochistan and KPK provinces had also been provided training in Rescue 1122 academy.

“Public service is the mission of the government and other institutions should also strive to serve the masses like Rescue 1122. The government will not lag in the journey of public service”, the CM stressed.

He also commended that Rescue 1122 was playing an important role in rescue activities by saving lives of many. Usman Buzdar regretted that board meeting of an important institution like Rescue 1122 was not called in the last 15 years. “Now, it has been held in the tenure of the incumbent government after such a long period”, he affirmed.

The CM informed that service structure of Rescue 1122 had been created along with the restoration of its frozen allowance. The government will examine to provide FDA allowance to the Rescue 1122 staff on the pattern of police, he said. .

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and others were also present on this occasion.

CM MESSAGE ON NAVY DAY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that Pakistan Navy proved its mettle on September 08, 1965, against the eternal enemy.

In his message, the CM said that Pak Navy wrote a new history of bravery and September 8 is an occasion to pay tributes to the great achievements of brave sons of Pakistan Navy.

Pak Navy foiled the nefarious designs of the Indian Navy and defeated the enemy while defending the Naval boundaries of Pakistan, he said. It destroyed the Naval might of the enemy and the unforgettable role of Pak Navy in the war of 1965 will be remembered in the annals of history in golden words.

The Pakistan Navy is fully committed to keeping alive the passion of September 8 1965. The nation is proud of the capabilities and achievements of Pak Navy and its officers and jawans, engaged in defending the Navel frontiers of the country, are the pride of the nation, the CM concluded.

CM MESSAGE ON INT’L LITERACY DAY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that knowledge illuminates the intellectual ken of human beings and provides vision and insight to the people.

In his message, the CM stated that humans cannot progress without education and the nations of the world have achieved new heights of development and progress because of their education systems.

He said the PTI government is providing a bright future to the children by promoting quality education and the Punjab government has adopted a composite policy to develop the education sector on modern lines that could also fulfil the needs of the time. These steps will prove a good omen for the promotion of quality education and development of the education sector on modern lines, he continued.

The CM reiterated that achieving 100 per cent literacy rate is the strong commitment of the government which will be achieved at every cost.

The primary education will be imparted in Urdu and every child will be provided equal learning opportunities by the provincial government. The government is fully focusing to improve the standard of education and line departments should also play their active role in enhancing the literacy rate in the country, the CM concluded.